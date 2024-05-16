The GameStop mania is back. Is Wall Street ready this time?

European and U.K. markets will continue to settle trades in two business days, even after the U.S. moves to T+1. That could cause problems for European fund managers that hold U.S. stocks, because of a timing mismatch. When local investors buy shares of the funds in Europe, it will take two days for the funds to receive the investors’ cash. But if the inflows prompt the funds to buy U.S. stocks, they will need to deliver cash to the U.S. after just one day.