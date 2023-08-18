The Ghost Fleet Helping Russia Evade Sanctions and Pursue Its War in Ukraine

In a gray four-story office building above a nightclub with a black door here, a company founded by a Turkish sock and underwear magnate has transformed into one of the world’s largest shipowners transporting Russian oil.

The firm, Beks Ship Management, has bought 37 ships since 2021, many of them aging oil tankers, spending more than half a billion dollars in a little over two years and increasing the value of its fleet 10-fold.

Companies such as Beks are a critical element in Russia’s attempts to keep supplying oil around the world and fund its war in Ukraine.

The fleet now includes hundreds of vessels around the world, many owned by companies in Greece, India and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Turkey. Many evade Western sanctions by operating outside the usual industry standards, often forgoing insurance with the P&I Clubs, the global networks that insure some 90% of the world’s commercial shipping. Some use a parallel Russian insurance system set up since the war began.

The vessels are frequently aging, some 20 years old or more, and have changed owners multiple times, raising safety and environmental concerns. Shipping analysts say there are growing questions about whether the tankers are properly surveyed, and whether Moscow would pay out in the event of an accident. Russia has said it is pushing for its insurance system to be internationally recognized.

Turkish companies, including Beks, are a particular concern. They have purchased at least 36 vessels that aren’t listed as being insured by the P&I Clubs, drawing further attention to Turkey’s lax enforcement of sanctions on Russia when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is attempting to repair strained relations with the U.S.

As of February this year, Beks was the fourth-largest shipowner in the Russian oil trade, according to shipping data analyzed by Global Witness, an anticorruption group that has campaigned on Ukraine’s behalf for tougher sanctions.

Craig Kennedy, an energy analyst and former financial adviser who studies the Russian ghost fleet at Harvard’s Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, called the safety concerns “a ticking time bomb."

“Concern No. 1 is they’re old ships. There’s a reason they don’t keep sailing forever, because then it gets to a point where structural fatigue just becomes too much of an issue," he said.

Beks has had a string of safety incidents in recent years. In June, Russian rescue workers had to put out a fire in the engine room of the Beks Force, a bulk carrier, off Russia’s Pacific coast. Another ship owned by the company ran aground off Tunisia in July.

The fleet is still sailing, however, and, along with other shipping companies, is helping Russia adapt to the West’s sanctions, setting up a global stalemate that in some ways mirrors the slow-moving front lines in the war in Ukraine. Oil-and-gas revenue has helped keep the Russian economy afloat prior to this month’s collapse of the ruble, which prompted an emergency rate increase by the central bank this week.

Still, there are signs that the effectiveness of the American-led sanctions effort is fading.

In July, Russia’s leading Urals-grade crude began trading at above $60 a barrel—above the cap the Group of Seven economies set for Russian oil in December to allow Russia to continue selling and keep global prices low while still choking off revenue to Moscow. Analysts say this suggests that a large portion of its exports are being shipped and sold on at higher prices.

U.S. and allied officials are now racing to tighten enforcement of the sanctions, particularly in countries such as Turkey, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally that has cut against the grain and expanded trade with Russia over the course of the war in Ukraine.

“The price cap is working, and Russian oil revenue is down nearly 50 percent from a year prior. We are monitoring the market closely for potential violations of the price cap," said a spokesperson for the U.S. Treasury.

“Any money Russia spends to create an ecosystem outside of the price cap takes resources away from its ability to fund its barbaric war," the spokesperson said.

U.S. officials say Washington remains concerned that Turkey is a hub for Russian sanctions violations, including the ghost fleet for Russian oil, port calls by sanctioned Russian cargo ships carrying weapons and shipments of goods like Western-made electronics that Moscow needs for its military.

“We have an ongoing dialogue with the Turkish government on these issues," said a Western diplomat, referring to U.S. government conversations with the Turkish state and private sector. “Our sincere hope is to avoid a scenario in which a Turkish company is sanctioned, and we’ve worked with both the government and private sector to inform them of the very real risks."

Beks Ship Management, founded over a decade ago, operated in obscurity for years with a small fleet that included only six ships as of 2021. The company began as a side venture by a Turkish textile magnate, Ali Bekmezci, who is better known within Turkey for his factory that makes socks and underwear for Western brands such as H&M.

The company has aggressively expanded in the past 2½ years, with its spending spree accelerating since the invasion of Ukraine, acquiring 17 vessels since 2022. The company now owns 41 vessels worth $782.61 million, about 10 times the value of its fleet in 2021, according to Veson Nautical, a shipping-data consulting firm.

Cemil Ersoz, a board member and founding partner of the company, said the firm financed the ships from banks in France, China, Japan, Taiwan and Australia but declined to name the lenders due to what he said were confidentiality agreements. None of the funding came from Russia, he said.

“We work not only with Russia. We work everywhere. We do all necessary sanction checks with our English lawyers," Ersoz said. He added that the insurance was provided by “mainly Lloyd’s and European markets," but didn’t explain why the ships didn’t appear in the P&I database. Lloyd’s is an insurance market in London.

So-called protection and indemnity insurance is available outside the P&I Clubs, including from some syndicates listed with Lloyd’s and some in Europe that reinsure with the market, experts say.

“Generally it is only seen as suitable for less risky vessel types—tugs, barges, dredges, crew boats," said David Osler, an insurance expert at Lloyd’s List Intelligence, a shipping-information provider. Those smaller ships require a lower potential insurance payout. “Whether the insurance procured is at a level sufficient for older tankers is a separate question," he said.

“There is a shady end to the insurance industry," he added.

Ships owned by the company have loaded oil in recent months at the port of Kozmino on Russia’s Pacific coast, where petroleum has consistently been sold at prices above the cap, according to shipping figures gathered by commodity-data provider Kpler and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The company continued to ship oil from the port even after the Treasury Department issued a global warning in April against loading oil at Kozmino and other ports in the Russian far east due to violations of the price cap, which prompted some mainstream shipping companies to stop exporting oil from the terminal. Some of those that aren’t listed are continuing to ship oil from the terminal, among them another Turkish shipper, Imza Marine. It didn’t respond to a request for comment.

One of Beks’s largest ships, the crude oil tanker Beks Sun, made a port call at Russia’s state-owned Transneft oil pipeline terminal in Kozmino in July and then set sail for India, shipping data show. Most of Beks’s shipping business goes to and from Russia, often transporting oil to China, India and other buyers.

“We are very cautious in complying with [the] price cap mechanism," said Ersoz in a text message. He didn’t respond to a question about how the company had shipped oil from Kozmino at cap-compliant rates.

The net result, however, is that because of lower prices and this wide range of shippers, Russia has managed to expand its share in some of the world’s largest oil markets over the course of the war, changing the way the global energy supply works.

It briefly overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s largest supplier in April. Now the two are roughly even, with analysts expecting Russia to pull ahead again in the coming months.

In India, the shift has been even more dramatic. Moscow now provides for about 40% of India’s oil imports, according to Kpler, up from 3% before the war.