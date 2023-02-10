Alibaba Group's exit from the Indian market has been a gradual process that started in May 2021 with the sale of its stake in BigBasket. The Chinese multinational company has now sold its entire stake in Paytm, marking its final exit from the Indian market.

View Full Image Timeline: Alibaba's gradual exit from India.

BigBasket

In May 2021, Tata Digital infused primary capital of $200 million in BigBasket at a post-money valuation of $2 billion, with China's Alibaba Group and Actis LLP subsequently exiting the Bengaluru-based company. The deal was cleared by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in late April.

BigBasket is an Indian online grocery and food delivery company based in Bengaluru. It was established in 2011 and has since become one of India's leading e-grocery platforms, offering a wide range of products.

Zomato

In November 2022, Alipay Singapore, an arm of Alibaba Group, sold its 3.07% stake in online food delivery giant Zomato for ₹1,631 crore through an open market transaction.

Alipay Singapore Holding Pte offloaded around 26,28,73,507 shares, aggregating to 3.07% stake in the firm.

Zomato is an online food delivery and restaurant discovery platform founded in 2008. It operates in 24 countries, including India, Australia, and the United States. Zomato provides information and reviews of restaurants, as well as home delivery and online ordering services.

Paytm

The latest exit came in the form of Alibaba selling its 3.4 per cent equity in Paytm in a block deal on February 10, 2023. The Chinese multinational in January had sold around 3.1 per cent of 6.26 per cent equity in Paytm.

Paytm is a leading digital payment platforms in India, with a large user base and widespread acceptance among merchants. It offers a range of services including mobile recharges, utility bill payments, travel bookings, and online shopping.

With these exits, Alibaba is no longer a stakeholder in Paytm, Zomato or BigBasket, and its presence in the Indian market has come to an end.