The gradual exit of Alibaba from India: Timeline
Alibaba finally exited from India after selling stake in Paytm, here is a brief timeline of the firm's departure
Alibaba Group's exit from the Indian market has been a gradual process that started in May 2021 with the sale of its stake in BigBasket. The Chinese multinational company has now sold its entire stake in Paytm, marking its final exit from the Indian market.
