The great Indian pollution menace, in six charts

Bad air in India is not a winter-only or Delhi-only problem, even if the problem reaches its peak in the winters and Delhi gets hit harder than other cities. Most parts of the country, and particularly the Gangetic belt, breathes in bad air for much of the year. In winters, this takes the form of a public health emergency. The two problems are interlinked even though the sources of pollution and the meteorological factors that impact the concentration of pollutants in the air tend to be different in different seasons.