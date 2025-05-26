The healthier the food, the faster it goes bad. Or so people think.
SummaryA study finds that fears about spoiling keep consumers from buying—and eating—healthy food.
A healthy diet is a goal for many consumers, but a recent study found something that can deter people from eating more healthy food: They worry about it spoiling.
