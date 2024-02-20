The ICJ’s New Chief Judge Has a History of Bias Against Israel
SummaryNawaf Salam has also been a candidate for Lebanese prime minister twice since joining the bench in 2018.
The proceedings at the International Court of Justice are even more of a travesty than Israel’s defenders realize. The court began hearings Monday on meritless claims that international law requires immediate and unconditional Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and east Jerusalem, regardless of risk to Israel’s security. Presiding was the ICJ’s newly promoted chief judge, Nawaf Salam, who since joining the court in 2018 has twice been a candidate for prime minister of Lebanon.