The ICJ’s New Chief Judge Has a History of Bias Against Israel

With so much at stake for the U.S., NATO and Israel, the Biden administration should act quickly to alter the ICJ’s course by putting maximum pressure on South Africa. Some $3 billion in South African exports enter the U.S. duty-free each year thanks to the African Growth and Opportunity Act. Last year a bipartisan group of senators led by Chris Coons (D., Del.) and James Risch (R., Idaho) warned that South Africa, by aiding Russia’s military, was “in danger of losing AGOA benefits" as per the statutory requirement that beneficiaries “not engage in activities that undermine United States national security or foreign policy interests." The administration should end South Africa’s AGOA benefits unless Pretoria halts its ICJ activities that undermine U.S., NATO and Israeli security.