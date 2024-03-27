The impact of the Baltimore bridge disaster

President Joe Biden promises to foot the bill to get the bridge rebuilt as soon as possible. But the economic impact on the city is already being felt. Traffic at the port is closed until further notice, causing ripples beyond the harbour. The port supports over 15,000 direct jobs, and roughly 140,000 jobs are linked to it in some way. That includes everything from Amazon drivers to local dry-cleaners. The port has a huge footprint not just in Baltimore, but in the state of Maryland. Dariys Irani, of the Regional Economic Studies Institute at Maryland’s Towson University, says the port closure alone will probably cost roughly $50m a day in lost economic activity.