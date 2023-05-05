PM Modi on ‘The Kerala Story’ controversy: ‘Film based on terror conspiracy, shows ugly truth’2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 03:33 PM IST
‘The Kerala Story’ based on terror conspiracy, Congress shielding it: PM Modi in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reacted to the ongoing controversy over the film ‘The Kerala Story’, saying that the movie is based on a terror conspiracy. Addressing a rally in Ballari of poll-bound Karnataka, PM Modi said ‘The Kerala Story’ shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the plans of terrorists.
