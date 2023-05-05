Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reacted to the ongoing controversy over the film ‘The Kerala Story’, saying that the movie is based on a terror conspiracy. Addressing a rally in Ballari of poll-bound Karnataka, PM Modi said ‘The Kerala Story’ shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the plans of terrorists.

“The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design," PM Modi said Attacking the Congress in his speech, PM Modi said Congress has been standing with terrorism by opposing the film.

“Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM MODI ON 'THE KERALA STORY'

Earlier in the day, Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story'. Asserting that secular Kerala society will accept the film for what it is, the High Court today asked petitioners how the movie, which it observed is fiction and not history, would creates sectarianism and conflict in the society.

Seeking to know if the entire trailer of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ was against the society, the Kerala High Court observed, “Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives the citizen the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?"

The petitioner has argued that the film has the potential to contaminate the minds of innocent people and the existence of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala has not been detected by any agency.

“So many movies have already come out about such organisations. There have been references against Hindu monks and Christian priests in many films before. Did you see all this in the way of fiction? What is so special now? How does this movie create sectarianism and conflict in the society?" the court asked.