Seeking to know if the entire trailer of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ was against the society, the Kerala High Court observed, “Nothing will happen just because the film is screened. The teaser of the film was released in November. What was offensive in the film? What is wrong in saying that Allah is the only God? The country gives the citizen the right to believe in their religion and God and spread it. What was offensive in the trailer?"

