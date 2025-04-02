The Liver Doc slams Bryan Johnson’s anti-ageing brand, Blueprint, calls it modern-day ‘fraud’

Kerala-based doctor Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as ‘The Liver Doc’ on social media, has publicly accused tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson of misleading people with unproven health supplements. Dr Philips criticized Johnson’s anti-ageing brand, Blueprint, comparing him to convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and Australian influencer Belle Gibson, both of whom misled the public about health-related claims.

Dr Philips took to social media, calling Johnson’s products “potentially dangerous snake oil supplements”. He raised concerns about the scientific validity of Johnson’s longevity-promoting supplements, questioning the research behind them and the rationale for their dosages.

Johnson, known for spending over $2 million annually on his extreme anti-ageing regimen, promotes a strict vegan diet, intense workouts, and multiple supplements under the Blueprint brand.

One of his latest offerings, the “Blueprint Longevity Mix,” claims to improve sleep, reduce stress, and boost energy. The Blueprint website asserts that the mix is tested for purity and safety and features ingredients such as CaAKG, Creatine Monohydrate, Glycine, L-theanine, reduced Glutathione, Calcium, and Magnesium.

Defending his products, Johnson responded to Dr Philips, saying, “Cyriac why are you so angry? Who hurt you?” He also claimed that his supplements contain “nutrients which have independent and robust scientific evidence” and are third-party tested with publicly available certificates of analysis.

The Liver Doc slams Bryan Johnson: Dr Philips remains unconvinced However, Dr Philips remained unconvinced. He shared screenshots of private messages where he asked Johnson to provide clinical proof and details on the correct dosages of his supplements but received no response. “No hate my friend. Just stating facts,” he wrote, questioning how Johnson determined the doses and whether any efficacy or safety studies were conducted on the supplements.

Dr Philips specifically raised concerns about ingredients like Ashwagandha, which he claimed could cause severe liver toxicity, and Rhodiola, which he said could lead to side effects such as dizziness, dry mouth, excessive saliva, and even worsened autoimmune conditions. He challenged Johnson to present scientific proof that his longevity mix actually increases life expectancy.

