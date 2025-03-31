The longest and shortest flights in India this summer every passenger should know

How are the airports doing?

Delhi maintains the leadership with 3,480 weekly departures, while Bengaluru has dethroned Mumbai to reach the number two spot with 2,378 departures. Mumbai has 2,284 weekly departures scheduled. However, Mumbai will continue to have more seats on offer as Bengaluru’s growth is a mix of low capacity ATRs and narrowbody aircraft. Interestingly, Hyderabad and Pune airports see the maximum carriers offering domestic flights in operation at eight carriers each. Both play host to all carriers except FlyBig and IndiaOne.



Of the 119 airports for which the schedules have been announced, a staggering 41 have only one airline, putting them at risk of closure if the airline cannot sustain, especially the regional ones, which have had a history of closing down in India. In seven of the top 10 airports in the country, IndiGo has a frequency share of over 50%.