Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in a gun attack after he was shot at by a gunman on Thursday during a rally in Wazirabad. The attack on Imran Khan’s convoy happened as he was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand a snap election. A person has reportedly been killed in the attack.

A video of the attack shows Imran Khan’s convoy passing through a sea of supporters when the gunshots are heard. As the gunshots were fired, all atop the container-mounted truck, including Imran Khan, ducked in an attempt to save themselves as the shots continued. Multiple gunshots, including from an automatic rifle, can be heard in the video.

THE MOMENT IMRAN KHAN WAS SHOT AT

Footage of the firing. Assassination attempt on Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/fmSgI2E8jc — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

WHAT HAPPENED AT WAZIRABAD RALLY?

Imran Khan and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the container-mounted truck of the former Pakistan prime minister during a rally n Wazirabad. Imran Khan, who received injuries in his leg, was rushed to Shaukat Khanum hospital where he’s undergoing a surgery.

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

Senator Faisal Javed, who was injured when a bullet grazed his face, said that a party worker was killed during the attack, while another was severely injured.

‘TRIED MY BEST TO KILL IMRAN KHAN’: ATTACKER

The attacker, who reportedly was carrying an automatic rifle, was immediately overpowered by Imran Khan’s supporters and arrested.

On being interrogated, Imran Khan’s attacker said he was acting alone. Confessing to the crime, Imran Khan said he wanted to kill PTI Chairman Imran Khan because “he was misleading the public."

“Imran Khan was misleading the people and I could not bear watching it so I killed him … attempted to kill him," the suspect said in a video statement, adding, “I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else."