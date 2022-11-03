The moment Imran Khan was shot at: Video2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 07:25 PM IST
- The video shows all atop the container-mounted truck, including Imran Khan, ducked in an attempt to save themselves as the gunshots continued
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in a gun attack after he was shot at by a gunman on Thursday during a rally in Wazirabad. The attack on Imran Khan’s convoy happened as he was leading a protest march to Islamabad to demand a snap election. A person has reportedly been killed in the attack.