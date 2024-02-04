The Money and Drugs That Tie Elon Musk to Some Tesla Directors
Kirsten Grind , Emily Glazer , Rebecca Elliott , Coulter Jones , The Wall Street Journal 20 min read 04 Feb 2024, 05:18 PM IST
SummaryBoard members have reaped hundreds of millions from stock awards and separate investments, even as some have done drugs with Musk; former Tesla director Larry Ellison offered him a chance to dry out.
Board members at Elon Musk’s electric-car maker, Tesla, were facing a dilemma.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less