The Money-Market Bonanza Is Over. So Is Now the Time for Stocks?

One of the easiest, safest investments last year is losing its luster. And there really isn’t an easy answer for what to do now.

For much of 2023, the boring money-market fund became one of the hottest investments on Wall Street. These often default funds where investors park their money before they decide what to actually do with their money were returning well over 5%. By the end of the third quarter, investors had more than $8.8 trillion in money-market funds and CDs.

Lately, returns have started to come down. If the Federal Reserve begins to bring interest rates down later this year, money-market returns will fall further.

The alternatives, for those looking to get out of money markets, all have drawbacks. Many other bond and savings yields also move with interest rates, and appear to be declining from their peaks last year. The S&P and Dow both hit new records Tuesday, making further gains from here difficult.

“We’re at all-time highs. Don’t throw it all in today," said Todd Walsh, chief executive of California investment advisory firm Alpha Cubed Investments.

Financial advisers say the key in moments like this is to lay the groundwork to make steady changes over time. If you believe now is the time to take money out of money markets, don’t do it all at once. Try dollar-cost averaging, where you invest small portions in set time intervals into U.S. stocks or foreign stocks or any of many alternatives.

Staying put could also pay off given money-market funds and bonds are still returning over 5% in many cases.

Here are three places to look.

U.S. stock market

Sure, money markets are safe, but let’s not forget what happened last year. Safety doesn’t always pay off: The S&P 500 returned 26.2% to investors.

And while it’s never been more expensive to invest in the stock market given both major stock indexes hit new milestones this month, it might be a good time to buy if you’re making a long-term investment, financial advisers and analysts say.

The S&P 500 set more than 1,000 record highs between 1950 and 2021, according to an analysis by Royal Bank of Canada. One year later, those highs were followed by a correction—a decline of more than 20%—less than 7% of the time. When the time horizon was extended to 10 years, that number dropped to 0.

New highs are usually indicative of more new highs until a meaningful shift in the macro environment, said John Bollinger, president of Bollinger Capital Management in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

“Frankly, the most bullish thing that a market can do is go up and keep going up," he said. Market milestones draw attention and prompt many investors to move more cash off the sidelines to avoid missing out. “It’s a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy."

History also shows that putting money in bonds when stocks are at all-time highs actually leads to lower investment returns in the long run, according to a study by Meb Faber, co-founder and chief investment officer of Cambria Investment Management.

“The evidence is clear that in terms of…looking at return drivers, bonds are inferior," said Elliot Dole, a wealth adviser at Buckingham Strategic Wealth.

Value or international stocks

While the S&P 500 surged last year, technology stocks drove much of the growth. Now, there are signs that some lower-profile sectors are set for a rally, analysts said, potentially even in a shorter time frame.

Value stocks, often stocks that have lower prices relative to their earnings, have been rising since late last year.

“That’s a new trade and that trade has legs," said Walsh.

Additionally, if you find high prices for domestic stocks hard to stomach, you can find better deals on international and emerging stocks, Dole said. In both cases, it’s probably best to examine an index or exchange-traded fund given the volatility seen in single companies, particularly in emerging markets, say advisers.

Most investors could benefit from having their stock portfolio more closely resemble the global market value of 60% U.S. stocks and 40% international stocks, he said. Fidelity’s Asset Allocation Research Team predicts that international stocks will outperform U.S. stocks over the next 20 years.

“The odds of future outperformance by the U.S. stock market over the rest of the world in the next 10 [years] are super low," Dole said.

Do nothing

It’s never a good idea to make drastic changes to your investment strategies based on market swings or flashy headlines, advisers say. Andrew Feldman, an independent financial adviser in the Chicago area, uses market milestones as a signal to rebalance his clients’ portfolios and only makes adjustments to keep the allocations to each asset class constant.

“When it goes down, we don’t change what we’re doing. When it goes up, we don’t change what we’re doing," he said.

Easy money investments like money-market funds or high-yield savings accounts may become less attractive over the next year if the Fed lowers rates, but that doesn’t mean you should move your money now.“I don’t think it makes too much sense to get really excited about the stock market when your alternative is 5.2% ," said Kevin Shuller, chief investment officer of Cedar Peak Wealth Advisors.

