The monumental task of clearing debris from the Lahaina fire
Jim Carlton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST
SummaryFire clean-ups are often challenging, but the work on Maui presents some specific hurdles
LAHAINA, Hawaii—Nearly six months after a wildfire incinerated Lahaina, clean-up crews this week are scheduled to begin clearing the charred rubble to make way for a near-total rebuild—a task that will be extraordinarily complicated due to the sensitive ecology and deep history of this former Hawaiian royal capital.
