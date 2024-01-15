The monumental task of clearing debris from the Lahaina fire

LAHAINA, Hawaii—Nearly six months after a wildfire incinerated Lahaina, clean-up crews this week are scheduled to begin clearing the charred rubble to make way for a near-total rebuild—a task that will be extraordinarily complicated due to the sensitive ecology and deep history of this former Hawaiian royal capital.

Fire clean-ups are often tricky, but prepping Lahaina for its next phase presents some extra challenges. It’s on a remote island with only one access highway. A temporary landfill had to be built to hold the debris. Everything from water and dump trucks to bins and dumpsters has had to be brought in from elsewhere.

All the while, cultural monitors will be watching to safeguard Native Hawaiian burial sites and other artifacts.

The clean-up will likely take “the better part" of this year, said Maria Delatorre, a debris expert for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing it in cooperation with state and county authorities.

“We need to be able to move all that material behind us so that the rebuilding can start, the permitting, infrastructure, etc.," Delatorre said in an interview on Maui. “It is critical that we move that off as quickly and efficiently as possible."

How to rebuild Lahaina remains to be determined. That task also comes with some challenges.

The debris removal will mark an important milestone in Maui’s recovery from the Aug. 8 wildfire which destroyed the town of 13,000 and killed at least 100. With most residents displaced pending a rebuilding that will take years, charred remnants including still-standing concrete walls and crumpled cars remain along the lone highway that runs past Lahaina to the world-famous tourist resorts of West Maui.

Clearing out debris from fire-ravaged communities is often long and difficult. After the Camp Fire destroyed the city of Paradise, Calif., in 2018 and killed 85 people, it took a year for crews to remove more than 3.6 million tons of ash, metal, concrete and other debris—or the equivalent of 10 Empire State Buildings.

Rebuilding in Paradise is still under way, with just 3,000 of the more than 11,000 lost homes replaced so far.

Meanwhile, some of the more than 6,000 displaced Lahaina residents have moved off the island, while most of the others remain in hotel rooms and other temporary housing pending more permanent arrangements by state and local officials.

One of the first jobs immediately after the fire was to remove hazardous materials such as paints, solvents and batteries—a process completed in November by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The agency shipped 13 containers of toxins to safe disposal sites off the island.

To make room for the nontoxic debris, the county led efforts to create a temporary landfill outside Lahaina so trucks wouldn’t have to travel far, Delatorre said. Lahaina sits on the opposite side of the island from Maui’s biggest population center.

County officials said they are determining a permanent site for the debris—but agreed not to make it at the temporary location, which Native Hawaiian activists say is too close to the ocean and on sacred ground.

“If a tsunami comes in, all of that could just go into the sea," said Tiare Lawrence, a Native Hawaiian organizer on Maui. “It needs to be further inland and contained in a better way."

County officials said that protective features have been put in, including a high-density plastic liner, and that state and federal assessments have determined there wouldn’t be any harm to the environment or important sites.

At a public meeting on Dec. 18, officials in charge of the clean-up warned residents in attendance that the process would be disruptive. “There will be a lot of trucks," said Col. Jess Curry, recovery field office commander for the Army Corps of Engineers. “I will not pretend there will not be an impact. But we will work to minimize that."

Not much remains of the old town, with many homes and businesses reduced to little more than ash and rubble in the heart of Lahaina. Some buildings farther out are damaged but still standing, and a few neighborhoods on the outskirts survived intact.

Erika Pless and Dylan Medina live in one of those homes, but worry the clean-up will be hard to endure in terms of the noise, the smell and general disruption. “When it rains, it smells like an ashtray," said Medina, 34, an artist. Pless, a lei maker, worries about the drinking-water quality, and said the couple tried to find other housing but had to return to the rental because of scarce supply.

“I feel stuck here in a sense," Pless, also 34, said one day last month as crews were working to remove toxic materials in the wreckage below their home.

As the final clean-up begins, Delatorre said a team of 25 cultural monitors would accompany clean-up crews, affixing color-coded tags to denote known graves and other sites of concern. “We’ve heard from some individuals that they know their grandfather or great grandmother, around this big tree on the property, that’s where they’ve been buried," she said.

Col. Curry said there would be “a tremendous amount" of removing debris by hand in those sensitive areas, followed by excavators that would remove everything including the foundation—as well as at least 6 inches of soil.

Once everything is clear, the island will face rebuilding, a task community leaders say could take five years. Among the issues to be resolved: whether the Front Street main drag should be rebuilt as it was, catering to tourists, or with stores and businesses more focused on the local community, as Lawrence would prefer. “Lahaina wasn’t our town anymore," she said.

Front Street might even have to be moved inland from its oceanfront location, which predated state laws that prohibit development so close to the water, local officials say. The county said it would be hosting public workshops to plan Lahaina’s future.

The new Lahaina can be rebuilt to help fix some of the problems of the old one, such as overreliance on tourism, said Kainoa Horcajo, director of community development for the non-profit Global Empowerment Mission Hawaii. “My hope," he said, “is that people will be able to come together and compromise what they want."