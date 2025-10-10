The Onion's take on Gaza ceasefire Deal: Israel resolves to kill Palestinians 'less frequently’

US-based satirical outlet The Onion offered its own take on the Israel-Hamas deal after President Donald Trump finally secured a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.

The breakthrough will likely bring about a pause in the fighting after Hamas's attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. Hamas is expected to release 48 hostages — about 20 of them believed to be alive — in the coming days in the first phase of Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

Onion Satire on the Israel-Hamas Deal say? Amid global attention on the newly brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire, The Onion published a biting commentary on the truce. In its trademark style, The Onion mocked the limited progress that appeared in the broader context of the conflict.

The Onion wrote that as part of a “historic ceasefire agreement,” the Israeli government had agreed to “go back to killing Palestinians on a less frequent basis.”

The parody quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that Israel would “still murder innocent Palestinian civilians on a regular basis, but at a slightly slower pace than we have been of late,” in an exaggerated take aimed at exposing the cyclical violence and lack of accountability in the region.

The Onion piece coincides with cautious optimism following the ceasefire, which has brought temporary relief to civilians in Gaza and Israel. Yet, major questions remain over the agreement’s duration, Gaza’s post-war governance, and the future of Hamas.

“I have had my staff lay out a less rigorous schedule for committing atrocities, and in the downtime, the IDF can always fall back on horrific maiming practices and general torture," the article quoted Netanyahu in the satire.

The deal has drawn widespread global reaction, with some — including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — reportedly suggesting that Donald Trump, who helped broker the accord, deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.