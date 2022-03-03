Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday suggested direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, which has caused massive destruction in Ukraine.

"We are not attacking Russia and we do not plan to attack it. What do you want from us? Leave our land," he said, addressing Putin.

"Sit down with me. Just not 30 metres away like with (French President Emmanuel Macron)," the Ukrainian leader was quoted as saying by AFP.

Russia and Ukraine have already started peace talks to end the ceasefire, with one round held earlier this week. The second round of talks between delegations are underway in Belarus.

Zelensky urged the West to increase military aid to Ukraine. "If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelensky said during a press conference.

"If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next," he said, adding: "Believe me."

Attacking Putin for invading his country, Zelensky said: "Nobody thought that in the modern world a man can behave like a beast."

Putin launched an all-out military attack on Ukraine on February 24.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.