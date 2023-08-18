The Ozempic Craze Could Put These Companies on a Crash Diet

The obesity epidemic has taken a horrible toll on Americans, and not just their health: It costs the country about $200 billion a year through health-related problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

We could now be at a turning point, with a new class of medications helping people lose serious amounts of weight. For industries whose bottom lines are directly tied to America’s love of sugary drinks and fatty foods, that could be a problem. A few affected companies have taken the attitude of “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em" and been richly rewarded by investors.

The big winners of the weight-loss drug craze have been clear for some time: The combined market capitalizations of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the companies that make Mounjaro and Ozempic, respectively, is approaching $1 trillion dollars. By contrast, Pfizer, whose products were instrumental during the pandemic, is worth $200 billion.

Until recently, though, investors in industries that help treat the consequences of obesity weren’t really sweating. But after a study was released this month showing Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (the weight-loss version of Ozempic) helped reduce heart attacks and strokes, companies that make medical devices like glucose-monitoring systems and sleep-apnea machines plunged in value. Developers of drugs for fatty liver disease, which is linked to obesity, have also fallen sharply.

Expectations for this class of drugs have gotten so big that investors are reckoning with a potential hit to even more industries linked to obesity. Some analysts are even starting to project that reduced cravings could moderately curb demand for fast-food restaurants and packaged snacks.

To understand the potential impact on some sectors, it is important to bear in mind that drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro don’t just let you binge on french fries guilt-free. These drugs, originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, mimic a gut hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, which helps suppress appetite (Mounjaro mimics an additional hormone as well).

People on drugs like Wegovy are less likely to crave Krispy Kremes. And if they stay on the drug for years (unlikely at this stage due to restrictions on most insurance plans), their weight loss could help prevent all sorts of complications, like Type 2 diabetes. That could in turn mean fewer sales of things like insulin pumps and sleep apnea machines. And people who slim down could hit the cancel button on their dieting apps.

All this is very hypothetical for now: Paying for the treatment of 100 million obese Americans would literally make Medicare insolvent at the drugs’ current prices. Eventually, though, as data shows longer-term benefits that extend beyond weight loss, insurance coverage will expand.

Most medical-device executives have for now played down any impact. Even if some patients are removed, there would be plenty of opportunity left in markets that are still underpenetrated, they say. But Intuitive Surgical, the maker of da Vinci robots used in bariatric surgery, warned investors last month that the drugs are starting to hurt demand.

“We have some input from customers that the level of patient interest is such that patients are now considering drugs versus surgery," said Chief Financial Officer Jamie Samath.

Intuitive’s warning prompted a broader decline in a sector that racks up about $40 billion in annual sales for things like knee replacements, kidney disease and heart-failure machines. The impact could be biggest for businesses that treat conditions that are highly correlated with obesity such as sleep apnea, Type 2 diabetes, and total knee replacements, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

Shares of Inspire, a maker of sleep-apnea machines, and Insulet, which makes insulin pumps, are both down sharply in recent weeks. Larger medical-device companies that compete in those areas but are more diversified, such as Abbott and Zimmer Biomet, were down more moderately. Investors may have also taken some profits after medical-device companies soared earlier this year when surgical-procedure volumes bounced back from Covid-19 disruptions.

The dieting industry, which includes companies like Herbalife, WeightWatchers and Medifast, will also be directly impacted. Even before the rise of GLP-1s, many of these businesses were facing challenges. Some are now embracing the drugs, with WeightWatchers acquiring a drug-prescribing business and startup Noom launching a prescription service. Others, such as Herbalife, see themselves as an alternative to the drugs. So far, Wall Street is rewarding those that have jumped on the GLP-1 bandwagon, with WeightWatchers stock more than doubling so far this year, while Medifast has fallen 26%.

For the food industry, the impact could take years and isn’t likely to be as severe, but investors should still pay close attention. Not to pick on Krispy Kreme, but businesses selling just one type of unhealthy product could face a higher risk, warns Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour. Most other businesses in the food or restaurant business will be fine, though they may have to adjust.

“The reality is that many chains will evolve over time with consumer tastes," says Harbour. “If McDonald’s needs to serve more chicken sandwiches and carrot sticks to retain business, it can probably do so over time."

Ozempic and other obesity treatments won’t put insulin pumps or your corner candy store out of business. But their arrival may be signaling peak obesity, and some businesses will have to adjust.