The Ozempic Craze Could Put These Companies on a Crash Diet
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Aug 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Summary
- Anti-obesity medications could affect industries that benefit from America’s food problem
The obesity epidemic has taken a horrible toll on Americans, and not just their health: It costs the country about $200 billion a year through health-related problems such as diabetes and heart disease.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less