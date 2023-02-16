The pandemic’s indirect effects on small children could last a lifetime

In school-age children, the pandemic’s impacts are obvious in test scores. Measuring the cost to babies and pre-schoolers is harder. Tools for tracking early child development are not as sophisticated, and the impact of shocks in early childhood can take years to appear. Researchers are focusing on detecting delays among children in the phase of early development from conception to two years of age. But they often lack good enough data from before the pandemic to make rigorous comparisons, warns Emily Oster, a health economist at Brown University. Others have been forced by covid to change how they do their studies (by donning masks when examining children, or switching from in-person tests to parental surveys). That makes changes over time hard to detect.