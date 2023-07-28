The Pay Increases Keep Coming

A big question facing the Fed is to what extent it will accept labor-market strength, and continued strong wage gains, if inflation does in fact continue to cool. Given how much the central bank has raised interest rates, and a belief that those rate increases have yet to show their full effect on the economy, policy makers probably would be willing to stop raising rates. But if the unemployment remains near its current, low level of 3.6%, making a pivot to cutting them could still be hard for them to countenance.