“The pervert mind; there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on YouTube show,” is how the Supreme Court rapped Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments on a YouTube show which snowballed into a massive controversy in the country, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

While the Supreme Court has also granted interim protection from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia, it did not come without the wrath of the top court over the supposedly “funny” comments he made as a guest on India's Got Latent.

The Supreme Court also said no further FIR shall be registered against Ranveer Allahbadia on the basis of the episode and asked the YouTuber asked him to deposit his passport with police and he can't leave country without permission of the court.

Supreme Court also noted that nobody can speak whatever they want “in the name of freedom of speech.” Here is everything the Supreme Court said about Ranveer Allahbadia during the hearing while pulling him up for his comments.