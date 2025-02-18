‘The pervert mind’: Supreme Court raps Ranveer Allahbadia | 10 things top court said on YouTuber

“The pervert mind; there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on YouTube show,” is how the Supreme Court rapped Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments on a YouTube show which snowballed into a massive controversy in the country, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

While the Supreme Court has also granted interim protection from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia, it did not come without the wrath of the top court over the supposedly “funny” comments he made as a guest on India's Got Latent.

The Supreme Court also said no further FIR shall be registered against Ranveer Allahbadia on the basis of the episode and asked the YouTuber asked him to deposit his passport with police and he can't leave country without permission of the court.

Supreme Court also noted that nobody can speak whatever they want “in the name of freedom of speech.” Here is everything the Supreme Court said about Ranveer Allahbadia during the hearing while pulling him up for his comments.

‘THE PERVERT MIND’ OF RANVEER ALLAHBADIA: 10 THINGS SC SAID Supreme Court questioned the language used by Ranveer Allahbadia and said “society has some values.” “What are values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know?” asked the top court. “Society has some self-evolved values. You need to respect them,” the top court said. Speaking of “freedom of speech” which is often cited to defend what people sometimes end up saying, the Supreme Court said “no one has licence to speak whatever they want against norms of society.” “Words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even society feel ashamed,” the Supreme Court said. The top court said, “The pervert mind. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to.” Rapping the YouTuber further, the Supreme Court asked “This is not obscenity, what is it?” “Why should we quash or club FIRs against you,” the court said. “Allahbadia should be ashamed as to what he has done to his parents. We are not in Ivory Towers and we know from where he has copied content,” the court said. The court has also asked Ranveer Allahbadia to cooperate in probe on the FIRs lodged against him in Maharashtra and Assam.