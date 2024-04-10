The pledge that is getting future business leaders to commit to climate action

The duo, who met on the first day of their program in September, launched the Climate Legacy Commitment, or CLC, last month. It was founded on the idea that M.B.A. students hold a level of power when it comes to effecting change in future business practices, and that after graduating they will have more control when it comes to enacting day-to-day business decisions. So, if climate awareness is integrated, then operations as a whole can become more sustainable, they say.