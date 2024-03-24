The Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis is a very public ordeal
SummaryCatherine is now in the early stages of a course of preventative chemotherapy. She described the diagnosis as “a huge shock”.
CATHERINE, PRINCESS OF WALES, has announced that she is suffering from cancer. The princess, who had major abdominal surgery in January, said in a video statement released on March 22nd that her condition had initially been thought to be non-cancerous; but that later tests found cancer had been present. She is now in the early stages of a course of preventative chemotherapy. She described the diagnosis as “a huge shock".