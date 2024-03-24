The Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis is a very public ordeal

The death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021 was followed by that of the queen in 2022. King Charles was diagnosed with (a still undisclosed) cancer in February; now the Princess of Wales has been too. Prince William will naturally have to take time out to look after her and his family. Prince Andrew, King Charles’s brother, was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles in 2022 over a sexual-assault case (which he settled out of court); Prince Harry stopped being a working royal in 2020. In four short years “the firm" has lost a queen and a duke to death, and at the present moment is lacking a king, three princes and a princess to illness, folly and feuding.