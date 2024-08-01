‘The problem was…’: Lok Sabha Secretariat on why new Parliament roof leaked during Delhi rains

  • The secretariat said that the adhesive that was used to fix the glass domes over the lobby got displaced during the rains, causing leakage in the new Parliament building

Livemint
Updated1 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
The video showed a bucket placed on the floor of Parliament to collect water dripping from the lobby's ceiling
The video showed a bucket placed on the floor of Parliament to collect water dripping from the lobby’s ceiling(HT_PRINT)

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has explained why the roof of a lobby in the new Parliament building leaked during heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday, July 31. The secretariat said that the adhesive that was used to fix the glass domes over the lobby got displaced during the rains, causing leakage.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat released a statement after a video surfaced on social media, showing a bucket placed on the floor of Parliament to collect water dripping from the lobby's ceiling. The footage led to reactions and jibes from the Opposition over the significant expense involved in building the new Parliament.

“….In this regard, it is worth mentioning that keeping in view the concept of Green Parliament, glass domes have been provided in several parts of the Building, including in the Lobby, so that abundant natural light could be utilized in day to day work of the Parliament. During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Delhi rains LIVE updates

It further stated that the problem was detected and fixed, adding that no leakage has happened since. “The problem was, however, detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately. Thereafter, no further leakage of water has been noticed. Similarly, accumulated water opposite Makar Dwar also got drained out quickly,” the secretariat said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh took a swipe at the saffron party, saying people are thinking if this was a “well thought out plan” of the ruling government, while hailing the “sturdy” old Parliament building.

In a post in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament, at least till the time the water dripping program is going on in the Parliament built with billions of rupees.”

Akhilesh Yadav said people are asking whether “water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or…”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
HomeNews‘The problem was…’: Lok Sabha Secretariat on why new Parliament roof leaked during Delhi rains

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue