The Lok Sabha Secretariat has explained why the roof of a lobby in the new Parliament building leaked during heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday, July 31. The secretariat said that the adhesive that was used to fix the glass domes over the lobby got displaced during the rains, causing leakage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha Secretariat released a statement after a video surfaced on social media, showing a bucket placed on the floor of Parliament to collect water dripping from the lobby's ceiling. The footage led to reactions and jibes from the Opposition over the significant expense involved in building the new Parliament.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “….In this regard, it is worth mentioning that keeping in view the concept of Green Parliament, glass domes have been provided in several parts of the Building, including in the Lobby, so that abundant natural light could be utilized in day to day work of the Parliament. During the heavy rain on Wednesday, the adhesive material used to fix the glass domes over the Lobby of the Building was slightly displaced, causing minor leakage of water in the Lobby," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Delhi rains LIVE updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further stated that the problem was detected and fixed, adding that no leakage has happened since. “The problem was, however, detected timely and corrective measures were taken immediately. Thereafter, no further leakage of water has been noticed. Similarly, accumulated water opposite Makar Dwar also got drained out quickly," the secretariat said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh took a swipe at the saffron party, saying people are thinking if this was a “well thought out plan" of the ruling government, while hailing the “sturdy" old Parliament building.

In a post in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament, where even the old MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament, at least till the time the water dripping program is going on in the Parliament built with billions of rupees." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}