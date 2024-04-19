The push to store renewable energy in massive salt caverns

Storage starts next year

Michael Ducker, board director of ACES Delta and an executive at a unit of Japan’s Mitsubishi Power, says he got involved in the project in 2019, when the Intermountain Power Agency, owner of a big Utah coal-power plant that supplies electricity to southern California, approached Mitsubishi Power with a plan to replace the plant with one powered by natural gas and hydrogen. The idea was to use the ballooning amount of excess electricity generated by West Coast solar and wind farms—energy that is now unused—to run electrolyzers, equipment that produces hydrogen by separating it out of water. Mitsubishi Power decided to invest in the project and supply turbines for the new plant.