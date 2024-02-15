The QQQ Fund, Now a $250 Billion Behemoth, Turns 25
Jack Pitcher , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Feb 2024, 12:59 AM IST
SummaryTech investors still face some of the same market dynamics—and fundamental questions.
Technology companies are powering the stock market ever higher, a few widely held stocks are responsible for most of the gains, and Microsoft is the U.S.’s most valuable company.
