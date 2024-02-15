The QQQ Fund, Now a $250 Billion Behemoth, Turns 25

QQQ, which invests in the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, will turn 25 next month. It has ridden major ups and downs over that period but been a winner for buy-and-hold investors: A $1,000 investment on the fund’s March 10, 1999, debut would have been worth $9,394 at the end of 2023 when reinvesting dividends, almost double a similar investment in a fund tracking the S&P 500.