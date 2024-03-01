An explosion occurred at the famous Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru, on Friday. The cafe has been a centre of attraction for food bloggers across the country. A foodie wouldn't have missed an Instagram and YouTube video about how "iconic" this cafe has been in Bengaluru.

The latest news about a fire at this popular eatery has taken the internet by storm, with netizens thronging social media with videos showing a huge crowd outside the Rameshwaram Cafe when the explosion happened. Follow Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates here At least five people were injured in a fire that was caused by a suspected cylinder explosion at the eatery on Friday, police said. While there was no immediate word on the exact number of injured persons, police said at least five people have been shifted to the hospital. The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe at Kundanahalli led to a blaze.

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe a hub for food lovers

One would have come across a picture of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posing with a plate of South Indian food and the Rameshwaram Cafe in the background. He also shared these pictures on Instagram and said, "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Banglore, such raha hun food blogger ban jaun." His post had gone viral last week.

The Instagram page of Rameshawaram Cafe describes it as a "Premium Veg Dakshin Bharatiya Cafe". It is located at various locations including Indiranagar, JP Nagar, Brookfield and Rajajinagar in Bengaluru and Madhapur in Hyderabad.

The cafe's social media handle on X informed that The Rameshwaram Cafe is owned by Mr Raghavendra Rao & CA Divya S.

Several food bloggers have reviewed this cafe. One of them said, "Hand down the best Podi Isli ever!! If you come to Bangalore, DO NOT miss out on The Rameshwarama Cafe.

"When in Bengaluru, visiting @RameshwaramCafe is a must! Best south indian food I ever had. The place is bit crowded and less spacious but the taste is worth to stand and eat," a social media user said in a post.