The Right Way to Order a Martini? With a Snack

It’s the height of cozy chic at top cocktail bars now. Simple recipes for caviar sandwiches, a ‘dirty’ shrimp cocktail and more make it easy to pull off this civilized ritual at home.

MARTINIS ARE once again the rage. And this time, they have backup.

"The Martini was comforting during the pandemic because it could easily be made in homes," said Robert Ceraso, owner of Endless Hospitality Group, which recently launched Madeline's Martini, a bar in Manhattan's East Village. "People were still looking for it when they came back." Only now, Martini drinkers expect something more than mere gin plus vermouth. At top bars around the U.S., the drink comes with an appetizing array of Martini snacks.

The palate-priming Martini snack is part of the "ritual surrounding the drink," said Linden Pride, co-owner of the Manhattan bar Dante. "Martinis do require a small bite to accompany them, much in the way Italians are sensible enough to provide cicchetti alongside their liquor."

At Dante, Pride serves Sicilian arancini with Martinis. Basque pintxos partner with the drink at many restaurants such as Miami’s LEKU. At the Richardson, in Brooklyn, it’s good old American pigs in blankets.

“Snacks are everything," said Sam Fore, chef-owner of Tuk Tuk in Lexington, Ky. In a forthcoming restaurant, Fore plans to include a backroom speakeasy she’s calling a Snackeasy. “Snacks are about cultivating what you enjoy. I have them out as much as I can," she added.

This trend is easy to take home, too. Start with a spin on that bartop staple, roasted nuts. Fore's deviled cashews were inspired by a packaged snack from her native Sri Lanka. Warm, crisp and pungent with caramelized onions, curry leaves and cayenne, they take all of 15 minutes to prepare. "I'm a dirty Martini gal," Fore said. "I want something with pop and zing to stand up to the blue cheese-stuffed olive in my drink."

Others move in the opposite direction, contrasting the drink’s intensity with a snack that provides a subtle lift. “Martinis are so dry or salty that they shouldn’t be paired with the rest of a meal past snacks," declared Don Gonzalez, executive chef at Brooklyn bar Thief LES. “But it’s a perfect first course to wash down something cool, sweet and light with some boozy, briny liquor." He suggested a citrusy fluke crudo.

At the Ivy Room, the rooftop piano bar at Manhattan’s Royalton Park Avenue hotel, chef Jonathan Rodriguez’s riff on shrimp cocktail combines both approaches. Spiffed up with a vodka-yuzu vinaigrette, salt-cured cucumber and marinated Martini olives, it might sound fussy, but it is actually a snap to make. The result mimics the strong taste of a dirty Martini, but with a breezy elegance.

A similar sense of casual chic prevails at Madeline's Martini, where a caviar sandwich on sliced white bread "brings the elements of caviar service into a hand-held bite," Cesaro said. Slathered in a silky egg-yolk sauce charged with horseradish to "cut through the brine," this deluxe tidbit is, according to Cesaro, "the perfect combination between high and low."

5 MORE MARVELOUS MARTINI SNACKS

Bouquet of PicklesPS at Pine & Polk, New York

At this "secret" bar in a culinary shop, the Martini Moment consists of the drink itself, plus an atomizer full of housemade "green goddess" vermouth, served in a crystal jewel box along with pickled vegetables such as sugar snaps, peppadews and wax beans in summertime, gooseberries, radishes and jicama in autumn.

ConservasSaltie Girl, Los Angeles, Boston and London

This bar stocks 130 varieties of tinned fish to snack on. With the Saltie Martini garnished with olive, onion and caviar, the house recommends milder sardines with espelette pepper.

Sea Urchin ToastSaison, San Francisco

Midweek walk-ins are welcome at the bar, where this snack—a generous lobe of uni dusted with dried sea lettuce, on brown-butter-soaked sourdough—stands up to the peppery nasturtium-and-anise Pillow Talk Martini.

Deep-Fried Gordal OliveMARCH, Houston

"We love the contrast of an ice-cold Martini and a warm, crunchy olive," said chef-partner Felipe Riccio of this paean to the signature snack of Italy's Marche region. The filling, a seasonal surprise, might be duxelles, minty goat cheese or fennel-and-caper soffritto.

Chips & DipTwelve, Portland, Maine

The Yukon Gold chips are brined in salt and vinegar. The creamy onion dip is infused with bonito flakes. Gild the lily with the trout-roe addition, especially if your drink order is the kelp-and-dill-infused Coastal Martini.

