The Rising Trend in Private Education: Teeny, Tiny Schools
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:34 PM IST
Summary
- Families reacting to an influx of voucher funds and postpandemic woes are increasingly choosing so-called microschools
Amanda Ray’s son attended public school from prekindergarten to fifth grade. But when he qualified for West Virginia’s school voucher program for the 2023-24 school year, Ray jumped at the opportunity to enroll her son in Eyes and Brains STEM Center, a small private school serving a total of six students in kindergarten to seventh grade.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less