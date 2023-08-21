The Rising Trend in Private Education: Teeny, Tiny Schools

In New York City, The Beekman School is in a five-story brownstone, and enrolls approximately 70 students in grades nine through 12 who pay about $49,000 a year. In some ways, the school follows a traditional education, said head of school Maren Holmen, citing Beekman’s accreditation and adherence to state learning standards. But, she added, the high school has an average class size of seven students and provides individuals with greater flexibility in their coursework and schedules.