The SEC’s Latest Insider-Trading Theory

“When King James I tried to create new crimes by royal command, the judges responded that ‘the King cannot create any offence by his prohibition or proclamation, which was not an offence before,’" Justice Scalia wrote. “James I, however, did not have the benefit of Chevron deference." Mr. Gensler may not have Chevron for long either. The High Court in January heard a challenge to the court-made Chevron doctrine, which requires judges to defer to regulators’ statutory interpretation when the law itself is ambiguous.