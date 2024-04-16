The Securities and Exchange Commission is watching you
SummaryTo prevent crime, the SEC plans to track the personal information of every investor in real time.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is deploying a massive government database—the Consolidated Audit Trail, or CAT—that monitors in real time the identity, transactions and investment portfolio of everyone who invests in the stock market. As SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce describes it, by allowing the commission to “watch investors’ every move in real time," CAT will make it easier to investigate insider trading or market manipulation.