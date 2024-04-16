The Securities and Exchange Commission is watching you

The Constitution prohibits mass surveillance of private activities based merely on the possibility that someone might commit a crime. The Fourth Amendment requires that before the government can access a person’s home, papers or personal effects, it must get a warrant showing probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed and that the information will yield evidence of that crime. Even when the government seeks information about a citizen from banks, phone companies and others with whom he has done business, the government isn’t free to vacuum this up carte blanche. It must normally show that it is investigating specific suspected wrongdoing and that the information sought is potentially relevant to that particular inquiry.