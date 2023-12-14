News
The silent migration from India’s cyclone capital
Ritwika Mitra 9 min read 14 Dec 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Summary
- With no livelihoods in place amid the climate crisis, women and men in the Sunderbans are forced to move out
Pakhiralay, Sunderbans: Kaushala Mondal and her husband once nursed a dream—that some day, they would build a pakka house in their village, Pakhiralay, in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangroves that span the twin districts of North and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.
