The Story Behind This Modernist House Has as Many Twists and Turns as Its Architecture12 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:45 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
The Hamptons home came to be with 22 architect interviews, a scrapped design plan and an untimely death
When it came to her houses, Julia Reyes Taubman, a Detroit-based philanthropist, photographer and collector, followed her gut, however edgy the results. “She had a fantastically educated but also madcap eye," says Michael Lewis, the Paris-based interior designer who worked with her on several homes. Julie—as she was widely known—“never chose the obvious thing."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message