The ‘Taylor’s version’ era is over. Swifties are relieved.

When Taylor Swift announced last week that she bought her early master recordings from Shamrock Capital Advisors, gaining control of her first six albums, she was quick to anticipate a question from her fans.

“I know, I know. What about Rep TV?" Swift wrote on her website, referring to the shorthand for “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)," the anticipated rerelease of her sixth studio album. “Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it."

Swifties are obsessed with searching for Easter eggs in Swift’s Instagram captions, acceptance speeches and red-carpet looks, and based on clues, fans had expected “Reputation" to be her next rerelease. “A lot of the fandom had been speaking about Rep TV theories for months and almost years," said Los Angeles-based Kimani Austin-Reese, 29, who works in public relations.

“When I actually processed what I was reading in her letter and what was going on, I just had a whole wave of relief crash over me," said Austin-Reese.

Rerecording most of her catalog was a massive creative and commercial undertaking for Swift, setting a new precedent for musicians to seek ownership of their work and air their music-label frustrations with fans.

When Swift announced her endeavor in 2019, Swifties were supportive and committed to streaming and purchasing the re-recordings, which Swift calls “Taylor’s Version."

Each rerelease sought to capture the spirit and aesthetics of each of her albums, from the golden-hued breakout that was her second album, “Fearless," to the autumnal, plaid-shirted “Red." Each “Taylor’s Version" also contained unreleased tracks “From the Vault," motivating fans to purchase vinyl and CDs and stay up until midnight to hear the new songs. The only albums Swift had left to rerelease were her 2006 debut album, which she wrote that she had rerecorded, and 2017’s “Reputation."

“To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first six that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it," she wrote in her letter. She may put out the album’s “Vault" tracks, she wrote to fans, “if you’re into the idea."

Many Swifties celebrated the Friday announcement by streaming all of Swift’s oldest recordings, in some cases for the first time in years. On May 30, the day of Swift’s announcement, daily Spotify streams more than doubled for each of her first six albums compared with the daily average streams from the previous two months. Streams of “Speak Now," Swift’s first entirely self-written album, increased more than fivefold.

Now that Swift has claimed ownership over her early music, some fans have admitted that “Taylor’s Versions" didn’t always feel like improvements. Listening to those original editions without guilt has felt like a new kind of freedom. TikTok users have posted about reuniting with a shaky breath in one line of the song “Last Kiss" from “Speak Now"; the original guitar intro of “Style" from “1989"; and the unedited lyrics of “Better Than Revenge." (Swift changed the lyric “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress" to “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches" for the updated version of “Speak Now.")

“Reputation" fans worried that a rerecording wouldn’t stand up to its original.

“I was like, I don’t know how she’s going to make it different," said New York-based Kelsea Longanacre, 32, a director of marketing at an ad-tech company. Less than eight years after “Reputation" was released, Swift’s vocals wouldn’t sound very different on a “Reputation" rerecording, unlike new editions of albums such as “Fearless," which Swift recorded as a teenager. “As a ‘Reputation’ fan—like this is literally my favorite album—I was not really disappointed that there wouldn’t be a rerecording," Longanacre said.

When “Reputation" came out in 2017, “the whole world was kind of against her," said 24-year-old Jordyn Kruse, who lives in New York and works in retail, and met Swift during the “Reputation" tour. Swift had been embroiled in a public feud with Kanye West (now known as Ye) and Kim Kardashian over one of the rapper’s songs. For years, public opinion seemed to favor the rapper, until an unedited recording of a phone call between West and Swift shifted the narrative. This album was, in part, a way of grappling with the fallout she had experienced.

“I think at that time it was the most vulnerable album just because she didn’t know how it would be perceived, and if she would be welcomed back when she chose to re-enter the public eye after all of that," Kruse said. The album also contains what are understood to be Swift’s earliest songs about her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

As Swift put it in her letter, “Reputation" was, “so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief."

Since that time, Swift has released five new full-length albums, staged the highest-grossing tour of all time and become a global pop mega-phenomenon. “I always say that being a Swiftie used to be the equivalent of being a horse girl, and now I think about how all these cool kids like her now," said Maya Minocha, 27, who works in public relations and lives in New York. “If you didn’t like her in 2016, you don’t get to experience the ‘Rep’ era, I’m sorry," she said.

