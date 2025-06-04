The ‘Taylor’s version’ era is over. Swifties are relieved.
Natalia Barr , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Jun 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Summary
Taylor Swift’s project to re-record most of her catalog came to a close last week, when she announced that she bought the rights to her early masters.
When Taylor Swift announced last week that she bought her early master recordings from Shamrock Capital Advisors, gaining control of her first six albums, she was quick to anticipate a question from her fans.
