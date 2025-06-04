The ‘Taylor’s version’ era is over. Swifties are relieved.

Now that Swift has claimed ownership over her early music, some fans have admitted that “Taylor’s Versions" didn’t always feel like improvements. Listening to those original editions without guilt has felt like a new kind of freedom. TikTok users have posted about reuniting with a shaky breath in one line of the song “Last Kiss" from “Speak Now"; the original guitar intro of “Style" from “1989"; and the unedited lyrics of “Better Than Revenge." (Swift changed the lyric “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress" to “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches" for the updated version of “Speak Now.")