The Trump Indictments’ High Price

Xi Jinping must be doing somersaults at the spectacle of his adversary draining its political energy over the Trump indictments. Mr. Xi, an expert in rigged elections, is surely aware that the U.S. system of accountability has analyzed and refuted Mr. Trump’s election claims. But Mr. Xi must also be concluding that any system that resolves such an aggressive challenge but then insists on disappearing down a rabbit hole of internal division won’t have enough political capital left to resist his plans for China’s expansion.