The week ahead in numbers: RBI policy, TCS Q2 results, Nobel prizes

Every week, Mint’s Plain Facts section highlights key data releases and announcements to watch in the week ahead. Over the next few days, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate decision, quarterly results from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), US trade data, the Nobel Prize announcements and World Mental Health Day will be in focus.
Every week, Mint’s Plain Facts section highlights key data releases and announcements to watch in the week ahead. Over the next few days, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate decision, quarterly results from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), US trade data, the Nobel Prize announcements and World Mental Health Day will be in focus.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise repo rate, which would be the first increase since February 2023, as higher energy prices and the war in West Asia revive inflationary pressures. Tata Consultancy Services will report its September-quarter (Q2) results, kicking off the earnings season for India’s large IT firms. Investors will watch whether big deal wins are finally translating into revenue growth. The US will release its monthly trade data amid a widening deficit, with the full effects of fresh tariffs yet to emerge.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise repo rate, which would be the first increase since February 2023, as higher energy prices and the war in West Asia revive inflationary pressures. Tata Consultancy Services will report its September-quarter (Q2) results, kicking off the earnings season for India’s large IT firms. Investors will watch whether big deal wins are finally translating into revenue growth. The US will release its monthly trade data amid a widening deficit, with the full effects of fresh tariffs yet to emerge.
It is also Nobel Prize week, with research on GLP-1 therapies for diabetes and obesity among the possible contenders. In addition, India will observe World Mental Health Day and release its National Mental Health Survey report after a nine-year gap, amid growing mental health concerns among young people.
Policy pivot
The RBI is widely expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October, its first hike since February 2023. This would mark a reversal from the August meeting, when the MPC held the rate at 5.25% and retained its neutral stance.
Since then, higher crude prices have added to inflation risks, with retail inflation rising to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July. At the same time, a higher-than-expected GDP growth of 7.8% in April-June has reduced the case for supporting demand through lower rates. The US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have also added to the case for tighter policy in India by increasing the risk of capital outflows and pressure on the rupee if Indian rates fall behind.
Against this backdrop, most economists expect another 25-basis-point hike in December, taking the repo rate to 5.75% by year-end. Barclays expects two such hikes, saying upward revisions to growth and inflation forecasts “offer a solid backdrop to commence a monetary tightening cycle”.
TCS Q2 results
Tata Consultancy Services will report its September-quarter (Q2) results on 8 October, kicking off the earnings season for India’s large IT firms. The results come as the sector faces weak client spending and pressure from artificial intelligence (AI)-led productivity gains.
TCS’s Q1 revenue growth was only 0.4% sequentially in constant-currency terms, even as its $9.5 billion total contract value included an $800 million AI-led deal with SKF. That followed $12 billion in total contract value (TCV) in the March quarter, among its highest quarterly levels. The disconnect between large deal wins and modest revenue growth will be closely watched by investors, particularly after the Nifty IT index fell 11% in September.
TCS is also undergoing a broader reorganization, having created five new business groups in July as it seeks to adapt its operations to AI-driven changes in client demand. Its Q2 commentary will therefore offer clues on whether large contracts are translating into revenue, how quickly AI business is scaling and whether client spending is improving. Brokerages expect another muted quarter for large IT firms, making management’s outlook a key focus.
Trade watch
The US trade data due on 6 October will offer a detailed look at how trade flows are evolving after more than a year of tariff changes. The country-wise numbers will be key, as the US trade deficit has narrowed sharply with China even as it has widened with several other major suppliers.
In the latest monthly data, the US deficit with China has remained well below early-2025 levels, while deficits with Mexico, Vietnam and Taiwan have grown substantially. Vietnam overtook China in the monthly trade surplus with the US earlier this year, while Mexico has also recorded some of its largest deficits in recent months.
The numbers come as Washington continues to recalibrate tariffs. In July, the US imposed additional 10% or 12.5% duties on goods from 60 economies under new Section 301 measures. At the same time, the US and China agreed last week to reduce tariffs on about $30 billion of goods each, excluding semiconductors. The country-wise data will therefore be important for tracking whether the large US-China trade imbalance remains compressed and how much trade is being accounted for by other major suppliers.
Nobel buzz
Nobel Prize 2026 week kicks off on Monday with the medicine award, setting off a week of announcements that will draw attention to some of the year’s most consequential research and ideas.
Speculation is already building around possible winners, with research on GLP-1 therapies for diabetes and obesity, new gene-editing methods, quantum electronics and optical imaging among the areas attracting attention. In economics, work on monetary policy and digital markets is also in the conversation.
The Nobel committees, however, keep nominations under wraps, leaving only informed speculation about who could make the cut. An analysis of the winners data shows nearly 41% of all Nobel laureates since 1901 have been from the US, although its dominance varies sharply across categories.
American recipients account for 73.7% of economics prizes, 49.4% of medicine, 44.8% of physics and 43.7% of chemistry. In literature and peace, the shares are much lower at 12.2% and 16.1%, respectively. Since 1901, the US has had 415 Nobel laureates, compared with 124 from the UK, 82 from Germany and 67 from France. India has had five.
Minds in distress
World Mental Health Day will be observed on 10 October, drawing attention to mental health as a growing concern, particularly among young people.
Sapien Labs’ 2025 global survey of more than 1 million people across 89 countries found that 41% of those aged 18–34 were distressed or struggling with their mental health, compared with 12% of those aged 55 and above.
India shows a similar age gap. Among Indians aged 18–34 years, 43% reported being distressed or struggling, compared with 12% of those aged 55 and above. Their Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) scores were 33 and 96, respectively.
India ranked eighth among G20 countries and 18th among 89 countries on the share of 18–34-year-olds reporting distress or struggling. Its ranking on the MHQ score for this age group fell 10 places, from 51st in 2024 to 61st in 2025. India is also set to release its National Mental Health Survey report on 10 October, nine years after the first survey in 2015–16. This year’s World Mental Health Day theme is Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change.