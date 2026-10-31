From Anthropic PBC preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) to domestic air passenger traffic posting its steepest September decline since the covid-19 pandemic, Ather Energy Ltd turning profitable, domestic workers worldwide earning less relative to other employees, and Harry Kane becoming the first English player since 2001 to win the men’s Ballon d’Or, here are this week’s news in numbers.
The week in charts: Anthropic’s IPO, falling air traffic and Ather’s return to profit
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data based insights, with easy to read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From Anthropic PBC preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) to domestic air passenger traffic posting its steepest September decline since the covid-19 pandemic, Ather Energy Ltd turning profitable, domestic workers worldwide earning less relative to other employees, and Harry Kane becoming the first English player since 2001 to win the men’s Ballon d’Or, here are this week’s news in numbers.
About the Author
Howindialives.com is a Delhi-based venture set up by former business journalists to combine public data and technology for decision-making. We cover the entire data chain: collect data; process, interpret and visualize it; and design outputs. We have been a data partner to Mint since 2015, narrating data stories and more.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.More