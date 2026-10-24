Data recap: FPI selloff, Reliance bets, Blinkit’s expansion plans

From foreign investors continuing to pull money out of Indian equities to unusual leveraged bets on Reliance Industries Ltd, the week saw key developments across markets and business. Eternal raised its target for Blinkit’s dark store expansion, while the government outlined plans to corporatize 11 major ports to speed up decision-making. Meanwhile, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc reached the 450-wicket milestone in men’s Test cricket, joining an elite group of bowlers—here is this week’s news in numbers.