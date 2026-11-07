The week in charts: GST collections, aviation fuel costs, US midterm elections

Venture pause

Late-stage funding for Indian startups is on course to end calendar year 2026 largely unchanged from last year, Mint reported. Data from Tracxn till 26 October showed that Indian startups had raised about $5.7 billion through Series C and later funding rounds. Late-stage funding, which peaked at $29.7 billion in 2021, fell sharply to $6.1 billion in 2025 and stood at $5.7 billion so far this year. The number of funding rounds has also declined, from 277 in 2021 to 164 in 2025 and 98 so far in 2026. Global investors have become more selective about India, demanding stronger business fundamentals and clearer paths to profitability, while directing capital towards other markets and sectors.