From October recording the second-highest monthly goods and services tax (GST) collections on record and aviation fuel prices rising for Indian airlines for the fourth consecutive month to American voters delivering a strong rebuke to US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, late-stage funding for Indian startups remaining subdued and Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest driver to win the Formula 1 world title—here is this week’s news in numbers.
The week in charts: GST collections, aviation fuel costs, US midterm elections
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From October recording the second-highest monthly goods and services tax (GST) collections on record and aviation fuel prices rising for Indian airlines for the fourth consecutive month to American voters delivering a strong rebuke to US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, late-stage funding for Indian startups remaining subdued and Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest driver to win the Formula 1 world title—here is this week’s news in numbers.
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