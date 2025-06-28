The week in charts: GST revamp, Oil Plan B, Wegovy launch, India tops again
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
A revamp of the goods and services tax (GST) regime is on the cards, with the compensation cess likely to be merged into the main GST rates. Separately, India has activated a Plan B to secure oil supplies amid continued tensions in West Asia. Despite global headwinds, India retained its top spot among emerging market peers in May.