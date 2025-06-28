The week in charts: GST revamp, Oil Plan B, Wegovy launch, India tops again

Hefty bounty

Indian companies doled out a record dividend of ₹4.9 trillion in FY25, despite the lacklustre earnings. Promoters, led by those in private firms, pocketed 51.5% of total dividends declared. A Mint analysis of 370 consistent dividend-payers from the BSE 500 shows that promoters with over 70% stake saw their dividend receipts surge by 45%. Those holding 50-70% and below 50% experienced more modest increases of 8.5% and 8.9% respectively.