The week in charts: Import shock, budget plans, tax trends

Insuring insurers

The government is considering a capital infusion of ₹4,000-5,000 crore into its loss-making general insurers in 2025-26, Mint reported. The upcoming budget in February may allocate additional funds based on the insurers' progress in financial performance in April-December. Three of the four state-owned general insurers—National Insurance, United Insurance, and Oriental Insurance—have negative solvency ratio currently, which means their total debt is greater than their equity. The capital infusion, however, would be contingent upon companies showing signs of consistent improvement in financial parameters and growth.